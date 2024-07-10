Amazon Wakefield team makes donation to children’s charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Zarach, The Children’s Bed Charity, supports vulnerable children living in bed poverty through referrals from partner schools.
The donation from Amazon in Wakefield will provide children with high-quality new beds and bed bundles to last in excess of 8 years, covering the child’s childhood.
David Benfell, General Manager at Amazon in Wakefield, said: “Zarach is a fantastic charity that improves living conditions for children and families across Leeds; we’re pleased to support them and those they help.”
Andy, Zarach CEO, said: “So often a bed can be the critical link to break the cycle of poverty. With a good night's sleep, a child has a better chance to engage at school and succeed in their future. We’d like to say a big thank you to David and the team at Amazon in Wakefield for this donation, which will help us to continue our work supporting the children and families who need it most.”
Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.
Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.
Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.