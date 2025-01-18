Leeds home birth team support local Leeds mum, as she enjoys prosecco and crumpets on the sofa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recent article published by the BBC on Friday January 17 reports deaths of 56 babies at Leeds hospitals, which may have been preventable. Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust are rated ‘good’ by England’s healthcare regulator. However, two whistleblowers told the BBC that they believe the units are unsafe.

When you are expecting a baby, it is your choice where you give birth. Home birth is always an option, but many expectant parents do not know this or often dismiss the idea, because they believe it is an unsafe choice.

Leeds home births were as low as just 0.7% in July 2024. More pregnant people need to understand that home birth is actually safer than hospital birth for most people. “Women who are low risk and who intend to give birth at home experience fewer birth interventions and untoward maternal outcomes, compared to a population of similarly low risk women intending to give birth in hospital.” (Reitsma et al, 2020).

Unfortunately, due to low maternity staffing issues across the UK, many women who choose to birth at home, find that their local home birth team is suspended, when they go into labour. As a result, they find themselves either having to birth at hospital or have a free birth. A free birth is when a person gives birth without a midwife or medical professional present.

Kirsty from Robin Hood in Leeds, had a drug free waterbirth, using the power of Hypnobirthing, when she calmly welcomed her second baby girl into the world, at home. Kirsty was extremely grateful that the Leeds Home birth team were available when her labour began.

When Kirsty was in the full throws of labour, she got into the birth pool just as her Leeds home birth midwife arrived. Kirsty soon started to feel the urge to push and as she touched the top of her baby’s head, this motivated her to focus and breathe, birthing her baby into the water. Kirsty picked her baby up out of the water and placed her onto her chest. Mum and baby had skin to skin for 45 minutes and left the cord attached.

Kirsty who is the owner of Dove Aesthetics in Morley, says “It was such an amazing experience, I never would have considered a home birth if it wasn’t for undertaking hypnobirthing classes. I am so grateful I went down this route, I can’t stop thinking about what an amazingly perfect experience my birth was.”

Hypnobirthing is a scientifically proven and holistic approach to childbirth that focuses on relaxation, self-hypnosis, and mindfulness techniques to manage pain, reduce anxiety, and promote a natural birthing process. It is becoming increasingly popular amongst expectant parents in Leeds, as they learn of the benefits that it can bring and of those seeking a gentle and positive birthing experience. Despite the amazing benefits and knowledge about birth that hypnobirthing can offer, hypnobirthing classes are not available through the NHS at Leeds or other West Yorkshire hospital trusts.

Kirsty did a private Hypnobirthing course with Julia Kitching, from BABA Doula Services & Hypnobirthing. Kirsty’s Hypnobirthing sessions took place in the same room, that she birthed her baby in. Julia’s passion for Hypnobirthing started with her Mum’s positive birth stories and says that “because of her Mum, she never feared birth”. Julia believes that a positive mindset improves positive outcomes and hopes that Kirsty will pass down her calm, positive and empowering birth story to her daughters and one day they will approach their births in the same way as their Mum did, feeling excited and not feeling anxious.

Julia offers Hypnobirthing courses and Doula support services to expectant families across West Yorkshire, the surrounding area and online. Julia wants more families to have positive birth experiences, to learn about the magic of Hypnobirthing, to become knowledgeable about birth and to be able to make informed decisions.

Kirsty says “I practiced my breathing techniques and used my Hypnobirthing tools every day during pregnancy. It’s not something you can do just once. After doing all the work and understanding my options, I explored the idea of a homebirth. If it wasn’t for Julia’s explanation and knowledge, I would never have considered this. It was frustrating when people thought I was putting myself and baby at risk by not following the ‘norm’ and having my baby in a hospital setting. However, I explained to people who told me I was being ‘brave’ - that a home birth was actually low risk for me and lower than the risks of giving birth in hospital.”

With the recent report about Leeds maternity Trust units perceived to being unsafe, this could cause anxiety and worry for many families. Julia says “feeling safe, calm and trusting your instincts is the secret to a positive birth and hypnobirthing will teach you just that.” For most people, giving birth in your own home environment is more likely to lead to a calmer, quicker birth and a more positive experience. Leeds maternity hospital trust provide a home birth service that Kirsty describes as being fantastic. Leeds Maternity Trust are keen to offer more choice to women and families where possible and help them to birth their babies in ways that they desire.

Kirsty says “I was so proud of myself and relieved that I’d had no medications or gas and air. I just managed the labour and birth through controlled breathing and keeping my mind focused. By the time my eldest daughter returned home from school, my newborn baby was settled in my arms and I was enjoying a prosecco and crumpets on the sofa.”

