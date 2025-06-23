Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire boosts charity funds with annual challenge

A team from Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire raised £18,280 for charity after taking part in the Taylor Wimpey Challenge.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder’s annual fundraising event, now in its 11th year, sees teams from across the UK work together to raise money to support the Youth Adventure Trust (YAT), a charity which inspires vulnerable young people aged 11 to 16 through outdoor adventure. The Yorkshire team also raised money for St George’s Crypt, based in Leeds, which helps transform lives through its Pathway service to break the cycle of homelessness and dependency. St George's Crypt is Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire’s chosen charity for 2025.

This year, over 300 Taylor Wimpey employees, across 53 teams, completed a 10km hike through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales. Teams also took part in varied tasks designed to test their strategy, teamwork, and endurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team from Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, which has its head office in Wakefield, raised £18,280, of which £9,140 will be donated to the YAT, and £9,140 amount towards St George’s Crypt.

The Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire Challenge team

Jo Ainsley, Managing Director, at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “The Taylor Wimpey challenge is one of the highlights of the year. It’s not only valuable time for team building but demonstrates our commitment to raising funds for charities like the Youth Adventure Trust and St George’s Crypt who do such fantastic work. We’re already looking forward to next year's challenge!”

Mark Davey, CEO at the Youth Adventure Trust, said: “We were delighted to host a unique team building event where teams from Taylor Wimpey worked together to be creative and strategic whilst also having lots of fun outdoors. Funds raised by teams will support many vulnerable young people at the Youth Adventure Trust to learn similar skills as well as benefit many other charities local to teams' Business Units."

Since the annual Taylor Wimpey Challenge began, the accumulated fundraising total has now reached over £1.5 million pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the work of the Youth Adventure Trust, visit www.youthadventuretrust.org.uk.

To find out more about St George’s Crypt, visit https://www.stgeorgescrypt.org.uk/

To find out more about the causes that Taylor Wimpey supports, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/about-us/who-we-are/charity-and-local-support.