Taylor Wimpey’s donation supports Pontefract Foodbank

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has donated £250 to a foodbank which supports people in Pontefract and the surrounding area by providing individuals and families in need with emergency food and supplies.

Pontefract Foodbank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to the foodbank in crisis. The foodbank is part of The Trussell Trust’s nationwide network of foodbanks, working to tackle food poverty and hunger across the UK.

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire believes in supporting local communities where it builds, with developments around Pontefract including Ember Mews, in Princes Drive.

Mark Foy, Chair of Trustees for Pontefract Foodbank said: “Every day people in the UK go hungry for reasons ranging from redundancy to receiving an unexpected bill on a low income. We are here to support them as we know a simple box of food can make an enormous difference.

Volunteers with Pontefract Foodbank

“We rely on the support of our local community for volunteering, food donations and finances and so we are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire for their donation.”

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to be able to make this donation as we greatly believe in giving back to the communities in which we build.”

For more information about Pontefract Foodbank, visit https://pontefract.foodbank.org.uk. Pontefract Foodbank is a charity registered with the Charity Commission (ref no 1155552).