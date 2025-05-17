'Beat the Street': Hemsworth, Ryhill and Havercroft to become giant interactive playground

Residents of all ages can get active, explore their area, and enjoy some healthy competition while earning points and winning prizes

A giant interactive playground, for adults and children, is heading to Hemsworth and the surrounding areas.

The physical activity game, ‘Beat the Street’, will arrive in Hemsworth, along with Ryhill, Havercroft, South Hiendley, Fitzwilliam and Kinsley, on Wednesday, May 21 until Wednesday, June 18.

Beat the Street, an acclaimed game that has inspired over a million participants nationwide, turns neighbourhoods into giant games by placing special sensors called Beat Boxes on lampposts throughout the area.

Players simply tap their free Beat the Street card or use the mobile app as they walk, cycle, or run between boxes to collect points.

The game will encourage residents of all ages to get active, explore their area, and enjoy some healthy competition while earning points and winning prizes.

Beat the Street will officially launch on May 21 with two events. The first from 9.30am to 11.30am at the Havercroft & Ryhill Community Learning Centre, and the second from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at the Red Roof Centre in Kinsley.

There will be all the information you need to participate and people can register to take part.

There will be games, events and special guests including Team Rubicon who will be bringing skateboards, scooters and all the equipment needed, along with an instructor to get youngsters wheeling with confidence.

There will be a prize giveaway at each venue with the chance to win a scooter.

Everyone taking part will get a bottle of water to start their journey and double points at the Beat Box nearest to each centre.

Ahead of the launch, local schools will receive cards for pupils, while the wider community can pick theirs up at designated distribution points or download the free app via Google Play or the App Store.

It is being delivered by Wakefield Council and is funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) through the UK Government.

The initiative forms part of a wider effort to encourage active lifestyles, improve public health, and connect communities through fun and accessible outdoor activities.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: "This is an opportunity to promote physical and mental wellbeing across our villages in a way that’s fun, free, and inclusive.

"It’s important to see something that brings the whole community together outdoors and supports healthier lifestyles."