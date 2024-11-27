Alfie Parratt, a construction student at Castleford College, has been recognised for making exceptional progress in his studies despite struggles with dyslexia at a prestigious awards ceremony, held in the House of Commons as part of Youthbuild UK’s Young Builder of the Year Awards 2024.

Alfie – one of ten finalists – was commended in the 14-18 category at the event on November 20, which was hosted by Youthbuild UK’s Honorary President, Sir John Hayes MP.

The Castleford College student, who has progressed from a Multi Skills Level 1 Construction programme to a Level 1 Diploma in Bricklaying, spoke about the awards ceremony, as well as how the course has impacted him.

Alfie said: “I was overwhelmed to be commended for such a highly regarded award in the construction industry. The bricklaying workshop at College is my happy place and I really enjoy being able to work with others and learn from them, as well as share my knowledge. That is why I would like to own my own construction business one day.”

The Young Builder of the Year Awards was set up to recognise the achievements of young people in the construction industry who have overcome a range of challenges and succeeded in their training or in gaining employment.

Alfie’s mum, Alison Pratt, previously told the Express that Alfie’s struggle with dyslexia from a young age “affected his self-esteem and caused him to withdraw from his friends” but that "since starting at Castleford College, Alfie has become more positive and confident and is excited about learning again.”

Alfie’s tutor, Christopher Leaf, said: “It was an honour to be able to join Alfie and his family at the Young Build of the Year Awards at the House of Commons. Watching him develop both personally and academically has been nothing short of amazing and seeing him collect his award is the icing on the cake. Alfie is the first student from Castleford College to be a finalist in the Youthbuild UK’s Young Builder of the Year Awards and I hope this inspires our current and prospective students to always pursue their passion, no matter what hurdles they may face.”