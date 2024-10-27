Castleford construction student named as a finalist in the Youthbuild UK Young Builder of the Year Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recognising his remarkable achievements, Construction student at Castleford College, Alfie Parratt, has been named one of ten finalists at the Youthbuild UK’s Young Builder of the Year Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Young Builder of the Year Awards celebrate the achievements of young people, who despite having to overcome a range of challenges, have succeeded in training or gaining employment in the construction industry.

After struggling with dyslexia from an early age, Alfie has conquered many hurdles to complete his studies which has seen him progress from a Multi Skills Level 1 Construction programme to a Level 1 Diploma in Bricklaying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, Alfie has demonstrated an eagerness to expand his knowledge and to hone his bricklaying skills, going above and beyond to succeed in his learning.

Tutor Chris Leaf, award finalist Alfie and Inclusion Practitioner Phil Evans.

Alfie’s mum, Alison Pratt, said: “Alfie has always struggled with dyslexia from a young age, which has affected his self-esteem and caused him to withdraw from his friends.

"Since starting at Castleford College, Alfie has become more positive and confident and is excited about learning again.

"It’s amazing to see that he’s found something he loves and is good at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside of college, Alfie has taken on various bricklaying jobs, further honing his skills and gaining practical experience.

After struggling with dyslexia from an early age, Alfie has conquered many hurdles.

Alfie’s Tutor, Christopher Leaf, said: “Seeing Alfie’s progression since he started at the college has been nothing short of amazing.

"He takes great pride in developing not only his bricklaying skills but also his social skills, understanding the importance of teamwork in the construction industry.

"His achievements reflect his passion of the trade and his commitment to honing his skills, which will prepare him for a successful career in bricklaying and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing his course, Alfie aims to progress onto an apprenticeship to further refine his skills and gain practical experience in bricklaying.

Alfie said: “I’m really happy to be a finalist and never thought I’d one day be visiting the House of Commons.

"The skills and knowledge I’ve gained from my course have not only enhanced my craftmanship but also opened the doors for future opportunities.

"I hope to one day be able to teach in the industry and give back by training the next generation of bricklayers.”

The winners are unveiled at a prestigious ceremony held at the House of Commons on November 20.