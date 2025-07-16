A fundraiser has been launched to help save a Castleford nursery’s cherished pet tortoise after a dog attack left him with a cracked shell.

The 10-month-old tortoise, Moonie, who became part of the New Moon Nursery family in March, was attacked on Saturday evening (July 12) when a dog managed to get through into the garden of the home he was staying in.

The attack has left the tortoise with shell fractures in four places and open wounds, leaving Moonie at risk of infection.

Staff are currently having to take him to the vet every two days to receive dressings, pain killers, and antibiotic injections – costing £140 each visit.

Alexis Wood, the deputy manager at the nursery, said Moonie is facing “months of recovery.”

Alexis said Moonie is adored by the children, who helped the nursery fundraise earlier in the year in order to purchase the tortoise.

She said: “He’s taught the children to be caring; they look after him, they clean his cage, they feed him.”

Alexis said that Moonie is “set to live for hopefully 90 years”, adding that all the children he will make happy is “just a really heart warming thought.”

“He’s going to be around for many generations that will come to our nursery,” she added.

The nursery is hoping to raise £4,000 to pay for Moonie’s treatment, which will involve continued antibiotics to fight off infection.

A Facebook page for updates on the fundraiser can be found here and a Just Giving page can be found here.