Covid in Wakefield: Number of positive cases of Covid-19 down across the district

Government data shows that between April 30 and May 6, a total of 322 people had a confirmed positive Covid test result.

This shows a decrease of -37.8% compared with the previous seven days.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 across the Wakefield district has decreased, latest official figures reveal.

Between April 29 and May 5, there have been 9,479 tests. This shows a decrease of -22.4% compared to the previous seven days.

Between April 25 and May 1, 49 people went into hospital with coronavirus, again, a decrease of -26.9% compared to the previous seven days.

There were 61 patients in hospital with coronavirus on May 3.

Of those in hospital, there were no patients in need of a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

Between April 30 and May 6, there were six deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows a decrease of -53.8%.

Vaccinations in Wakefield

A total of 272,167 people had been given a first dose by the end of 5 May 2022.

A total of 258,817 people had been given a second dose by the end of 5 May 2022.