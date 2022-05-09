Covid in Wakefield: Number of positive cases of Covid-19 down across the district

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 across the Wakefield district has decreased, latest official figures reveal.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 9th May 2022, 10:38 am

Government data shows that between April 30 and May 6, a total of 322 people had a confirmed positive Covid test result.

This shows a decrease of -37.8% compared with the previous seven days.

Between April 29 and May 5, there have been 9,479 tests. This shows a decrease of -22.4% compared to the previous seven days.

Between April 25 and May 1, 49 people went into hospital with coronavirus, again, a decrease of -26.9% compared to the previous seven days.

There were 61 patients in hospital with coronavirus on May 3.

Of those in hospital, there were no patients in need of a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

Between April 30 and May 6, there were six deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows a decrease of -53.8%.

Vaccinations in Wakefield

A total of 272,167 people had been given a first dose by the end of 5 May 2022.

A total of 258,817 people had been given a second dose by the end of 5 May 2022.

A total of 203,344 people had been given a booster or third dose by the end of 5 May 2022.

