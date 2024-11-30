Pinderfields Hospital honoured with National Autistic Society’s Autism Inclusion Award

Pinderfields Hospital has been awarded the esteemed Autism Inclusion Award by the National Autistic Society.

This accolade recognises organisations that go above and beyond in supporting autistic individuals, fostering inclusion in sectors including education, healthcare, justice, and community activities.

The Wakefield hospital, which is part of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, earned the recognition for its efforts to support autistic patients.

The Society highlighted how the hospital ensures those patients receive care tailored to their specific needs, with initiatives embedded across the whole Trust and in the community including; staff training, the creation of sensory-friendly environments, and patient-centred care pathways that respond to the unique challenges faced by autistic individuals and their families.

Len Richards, Chief Executive of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, expressed pride in this achievement, highlighting its significance for patients, their families, and the wider community.

He said: “We are deeply honoured to receive the Autism Inclusion Award. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our staff and their commitment to compassionate, inclusive care for all.

“For our patients with autism, this means more than just improved access to services; it’s about creating a space where they feel safe, understood, and valued. We are committed to making our services as inclusive as possible, ensuring every individual feels supported throughout their care journey.”

Christine Flintoft-Smith, Head of Autism Accreditation and Projects at the National Autistic Society, said;

“We are delighted that Pinderfields from the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has achieved the Autism Inclusion Award.

"The team should be exceptionally proud of their achievement and commitment towards improving support for autistic people.”