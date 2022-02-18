Here comes a sporty electric model from Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes AMG EQE

Considering even the quickest re-charge takes much more time than filling a tank with petrol or diesel, it makes sense to allow vehicles to go as long as possible between being plugged in.

That’s Mercedes-Benz’s logic with this new sporty model, the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43, which manages 331 miles – enough to keep the average commuter going for a week. And enough for many long journeys without a long stay at a service station.

So, what is the AMG EQE? It is a compact electric saloon which sits beneath the AMG EQS. One day EQE and EQS will be as familiar as C-Class and E-Class, perhaps.

New model from Mercedes-Benz

The EQE 43 and EQE 53 are each built upon the brand’s bespoke EVA2 platform and offer high performance, firmer chassis settings and more than 300 miles of range.

The Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 is the lower-power model from the company’s performance arm, AMG, and uses an electric motor on each axle to produce 469bhp and 858Nm of torque. This propels the saloon from 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds.

Crucially t takes just 15 minutes to add an extra 112 miles of range – the 11kW onboard charging is standard, with 22kW capability available as an option. The driver can choose between three levels of energy regeneration while driving, too.

Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 has a higher 617bhp output. For even more punch, buyers can specify the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which adds a boost function for a total of 677bhp which is 100bhp more than the flagship Mercedes-AMG SL 63 roadster.

With 1,000Nm of torque on tap with boost enabled, the EQE 53 launches from 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 149mph.

The car is distinguished by a new black grille panel with vertical chrome bars, a bespoke front bumper, deeper side sills and a rear diffuser, along with a larger rear lip spoiler. The cab-forward, aero-optimised design is otherwise similar to the standard EQE.

Inside Mercedes has fitted racier AMG seats trimmed in synthetic leather with microfibre inserts and red stitching, while nappa leather upholstery is available as an option. Red stitching also picks out the dashboard top and door panels, and there's an AMG-specific flat-bottom steering wheel with chunky suede grips.