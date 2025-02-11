An aerial view of the detached property and its surroundings.placeholder image
Inside this carefully extended and improved home, in enviable village location

A property much extended and improved to suit family living, with plenty of flexible space, and quality fixtures and fittings.
By Sally Burton
Published 11th Feb 2025, 17:15 BST

Solid oak floors, doors, skirting boards and architraves are seen throughout the three-storey home.

​An entrance hallway with w​.c​. off ​has a handy cloaks cupboard, and leads to rooms including the formal dining room​ with access to the kitchen​ diner.

​As the heart of th​e home​, the kitchen has i​vory shaker-style units, granite worktops and stone tile flooring​.

​Traditional yet modern​, it looks over the south-facing garden. There’s a built-in dining table​, then an open plan utility with​ a back door to the garden.

​Completing the ground floor is a living room with chimney breast​ feature, and patio doors ​out to the garden.

​A spacious landing with ​a Velux window ​leads to the main bedroom ​with en suite and luxury dressing area​, a feature dormer window​ and built-in wardrobes.

The next bedroom is also of good size​, with plenty of natural light​, while the third displays a feature dormer window.

A​ luxury house bathroom includes both shower unit and bath within its suite.

On the level above, the current owners have converted the loft complete with ​an oak staircase, its own entrance hallway​, and storage space that could be​come a further bedroom, gam​es room, or workspace.

​A double garage with electric doors ​is currently a workshop and gym​, and has a door to the rear garden.

​There's a front lawned garden and driveway with parking for two vehicles, while the rear lawned garden is enclosed with a patio, planted areas, electric outlets and a tap.

Stunning views extend over neighbouring fields.

​This property in Beech Crescent, Darrington, Pontefract​, is for sale at £600,000, with Hunters, Castleford, tel. 01977 604600.

The entrance hallway with cloaks supboard and w.c. leads in to the house.

1. Beech Crescent, Darrington, Pontefract​

The entrance hallway with cloaks supboard and w.c. leads in to the house. Photo: Hunters, Castleford

The kitchen has ivory shaker-style units with granite worktops, stone tile flooring and a built-in dining table.

2. Beech Crescent, Darrington, Pontefract​

The kitchen has ivory shaker-style units with granite worktops, stone tile flooring and a built-in dining table. Photo: Hunters, Castleford

A spacious dining room.

3. Beech Crescent, Darrington, Pontefract​

A spacious dining room. Photo: Hunters, Castleford

The living room has patio doors out to the garden.

4. Beech Crescent, Darrington, Pontefract​

The living room has patio doors out to the garden. Photo: Hunters, Castleford

