The entrance to the stunning period property in a village location.

See inside this beautiful period home with rustic interior, in heart of village

By Sally Burton
Published 6th Feb 2025, 12:28 BST
This appealing home close to the church in the centre of the pretty village of Ledsham, has open views to the rear.

A feature turned staircase rises from a bright reception hall to an impressive gallery landing.

Arched oak doors open to a beamed, split-level drawing room with a library and music section, while a rustic brick chimney piece with carved pine fireplace holds a cosy living flame gas fire. French doors open to the front garden.

A second sitting room and separate dining room ​both have ceiling beams​: the dining room also with French doors ​to a lovely terrace.

​With exposed brickwork, cream units and stone-flagged floor, the farmhouse style kitchen ​includes integrated ovens, ​and a wine rack​.

Steps lead up to a hallway​, then a fitted​-out utility and​ a boot room.

From the first floor gallery landing is the principal bedroom with exposed beams and trusses: its luxury en suite has an enclosed bath and vanity unit with granite surrounds, a large shower and travertine tiling.

A second bedroom has a modern en suite shower room, while two further bedrooms have fitted wardrobes

The final bedroom is currently used as a home office.

There's a stylish house bathroom with freestanding bath and walk-in shower.

A gated entrance to the property opens to a gravel driveway then forecourt with parking for multiple vehicles, and a detached double garage with workshop and garden store.

The walled front garden displays shaped lawns, filled flower beds and borders, while the rear has an extensive stone-paved sun terrace.

Steps lead up to an enclosed, private lawn, and finally there’s a greenhouse and compost area.

Church Farm, Claypit Lane, Ledsham, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate, tel. 01423 523423.

