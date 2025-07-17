Looking back towards the stunning property, from the garden.placeholder image
Inside this contemporary family home that is something of a showpiece

By Sally Burton
Published 17th Jul 2025, 08:57 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 08:59 BST
A​ roof repair on a 1920s bungalow sparked a vision that later resulted in this contemporary home - now more than triple its original footprint.

Described by the selling agents as "a flawless fusion of original charm and modern ambition​", the five-bedroom house sits on the fringe of Hemsworth, with views stretching out to Emley Moor.

​The high-spec family ​home was completed just two years ago​, and ​earned recognition from local building control with a nomination for the LABC Building Excellence Awards.

Enfields Luxe note that “every element​, from the underfloor heating to the ​swish master suite​, reflects meticulous care and design”​.

Sleek and flowing living space opens to a large, landscaped garden.

​Electric gates​ open to the driveway and house with its white rendered walls, and anthracite windows and doors.

​An atrium-like hallway ​flows on to further living space, and has an ascending spiral staircase​.

​A contemporary, open-plan kitchen and lounge ​is divided ​by a partition wall with a sunken TV​.

​Clean lines feature, with underfloor heatin​g, picture windows and bi-fold doors that lead out to pristine composite decking.

A lounge​ with mood lighting ​has clear views of the​ gardens.

The kitchen’s central island doubles as a dining table, ​with streamlined cabinetry and integrated appliances ​that include a hot and sparkling water tap, ​a double oven, microwave and induction hob with a flush ceiling extractor.

​An adjoining utility room​ has internal access to the double garage​.

​Two ​versatile ground floor bedrooms​ have en suite shower rooms​, ​while a first floor family room has a balcony with glass balustrades and extensive views.

LVT wood-effect flooring runs throughout the upper level​, where a home office features bespoke, full-length windows​.

The stunning family bathroom​ has a sculptural freestanding bath against a woodgrain-effect feature wall. ​Natural tones are offset by a contemporary​ anthracite door, and white cabinetry, while a large skylight draws in natural light​.

​A main suite covers the entire upper west wing, ​with a vaulted ceiling, low-level dormer Velux windows​ and a wall of integrated wardrobes​.

The en-suite bathroom​'s freestanding bath ​has a floor-mounted tap ​beneath the skylight​, a double​-size rainfall shower​, and a vanity ​washbasin framed in marble.

​Behind smoked glass doors, ​a walk-in wardrobe ​adds boutique vibes​.

​Two further double bedrooms have fitted furniture and skylights.

Gardens include lawns, fruit trees​, and safe play space​, while polished composite decking ​and a pagoda​ invite you to sit and relax.

To the rear is an entertainment room ​with bar and lounge a​rea, and a sheltered canopy houses the hot tub​.

​This home, in Barnsley Road, Hemsworth, is for sale at £750,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.

