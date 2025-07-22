Inside this stylish 'hot spot' home with large contemporary kitchen

The double-fronted property with four reception rooms and five bedrooms, also has a modern kitchen, four bathrooms and a large utility room.

Owned and improved by the same owners for over 20 years, it has kept traditional features while being modernised to create versatile​ living space​, and has a heat exchange system that improves air quality.

With driveway parking, the property also has a detached double garage.

From the entrance porch is a tiled grand hallway with standard high ceilings, and a striking mahogany staircase.

Off a small corridor is a w.c. and a walk-in cupboard, while across from the hallway are two reception rooms with walk-in bay windows, solid oak floors and traditional Victorian cast iron radiators.

One has a multi-fuel burning stove with an oak timber mantel, while the other displays a feature fire place.

A stylish study has French doors to a rear patio and garden area.

The contemporary, social kitchen pulls in natural light from its tall windows, and has a breakfast island, fitted units with wood countertops, and integrated appliances.

A large utility has fitted units, a terracotta tiled floor, a sink and fittings for appliances.

There is solid walnut flooring in the triple-aspect dining room, that has double French doors to the garden, and lovely views.

​Three g​ood size bedrooms​ on the first floor all ​have built-in wardrobes.

The ​27ft master bedroom has an en​ suite​ facility, a walk-in dressing room, ​a study area and​ private living ​space.

​An impressive second bedroom has a bespoke, contemporary, en suite bathroom, while the luxurious main family bathroom features a free-standing bath, a rain shower, built-in storage and a LED mirror which lights up automatically as you enter the room.

The second floor gallery landing looks down to the ground floor.

Here a bathroom is placed between two double bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes and desk areas. Original fireplaces in these rooms are not exposed.

The insulated double garage has power and plumbing installed, with remote control doors, and a versatile loft.

There is programmable lighting to the front of the house, and lawned gardens to the rear and side are made private by trees and shrubs.

A large sun-trap patio is ideal for entertaining, alongside a brick building equipped with sockets and lighting.

At the rear entrance to the garage there's a w.c. and washbasin, and further to this are two log stores.

This home in Carleton Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at £750,000, with Whitegates, Pontefract, tel. 01977 794444​.

2 . Carleton Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire​ A contemporary kitchen with central island has wooden countertops, and integrated appliances. Photo: Whitegates, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Carleton Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire​ Bright and sociable dining space, with doors out to the garden. Photo: Whitegates, Pontefract Photo Sales