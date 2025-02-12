Inside this super-impressive, high spec cottage home of space and character

The entrance hall, with maple flooring, leads to main rooms, a utility and cloaks cupboard, and a swish w.c..

Through a broad opening is the beamed, double aspect living kitchen, with am island unit with coloured surfaces, that has breakfast bars, a sink unit, a dishwasher, and storage.

Further units run along the rear wall of exposed stone, and there's a three-oven AGA within the dining kitchen, from where a staircase leads down to the cellar, that is ideal for storage.

The beamed living room's large, glazed windows and glazed doors attract natural light, with the doors opening to a stone patio and gardens. A cast iron, glazed-fronted wood burning stove adds the cosy element.

Twin windows with far reaching views front the family room, that leads through to a music room or study, with very large windows overlooking the gardens, and a door to outside.

The peaceful garden room with exceptional glazing has a stylish wood burning stove.

A maple staircase with stainless steel handrail gives access to the first-floor beamed landing with an art display wall and a bank of mullion windows giving a lovely view over gardens and village scene.

Bedroom one has a high angled, beamed ceiling, and a luxury en-suite with dressing area, while a second bedroom with multiple windows also has a high spec en suite.

Another beamed double room has built-in wardrobes, bedroom four is currently a home office and library, and bedroom five has lovely views, built-in wardrobes, and ceiling beams.

The house bathroom is particularly large, with a circular sink upon a mosaic plinth, a stand-alone mixer tap, and a double-ended bath within its suite.

A super size double garage provides plenty of scope for use, and has a rear door to the gardens.

There are tree preservation orders with this Grade II listed property, that is home to the second oldest walnut tree in the country.

A block cobbled driveway provides parking, and to the gable wall of Orchard Cottage the former granary steps lead up to a glazed door which is a lovely feature from the roadside.

Gardens to the side and rear of the home are beautiful, with a large patio and decked area. There's a level lawn and mature trees to the roadside.

A secret lawned garden, with trees and shrubbery, has views over neighbouring farmland.

Carpets, curtains and other extras in the home may be available for sale by separate negotiation.

​Orchard Cottage, New Road, Woolley,​ Wakefield, is for sale at £1,650,000, with Simon Blyth Estate Agents, tel. 01226 731730.

