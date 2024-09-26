Inside this super-stylish Wakefield home with fab open plan living kitchen
Stunning gardens adjoin the property’s own patch of woodland.
A central hallway leads to a bay-fronted living room, a play room and office to the front, then the living and dining kitchen.
To the first floor, the principal bedroom has fitted furniture and a dressing room, with en suite shower room following on.
With four further bedrooms is a modern bathroom.
There’s parking on the driveway, garaging, and an extensive front lawned garden.
To the rear, another larger lawned garden has a private paved patio and decked seating areas, with adjoining woodland.
Karndean flooring features in ground floor rooms, including the hallway with dado panelling, staircase up, and w.c. off.
An impressive living room has a media wall with a living flame wood-effect electric fire.
Beyond a play room is a dual-aspect office with fitted furniture.
The hub of the home is the living and dining kitchen with two sets of French doors to outside. Within the living area is a former fireplace and a square bay, plus an archway to the dining area.
Recently refitted, the kitchen has contemporary units, with provision for a range-style cooker, integrated microwave and dishwasher.
An adjoining utility opens to the courtyard and connects to the garage, then gymnasium.
There’s a spacious landing, and the refitted bathroom has a double-ended bath, and wet-room-style walk-in shower.
This home in Bretton Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, is priced at £995,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
