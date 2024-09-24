See this all-round stunning family home in the loveliest setting

Hillcrest has unspoilt, natural views as far as the eye can see, and is a birdwatcher's paradise.

From the comfort of the home's stunning interior, or its lovely gardens, you can watch the unfolding of the seasons in peace.

Herringbone flooring links the hallway and lounge with full length windows revealing a panoramic view across The Ings and surrounding countryside. French doors open to the wrap-around garden.

A snug then a formal dining room follow on.

In the kitchen is bespoke cream and oak cabinetry with granite worktops, a Rangemaster double oven, integrated dishwasher, Franke sink and space for a breakfast table. From the hallway, a door separates living areas from ground-floor bedrooms - one with French doors out to a patio and the best of views.

Another bedroom could also be used as a dressing room, and there's a bespoke shower room with marble-topped vanity and dressing units.

Exceptional first floor landing space serves as a second lounge with study space and a built-in desk.

Doors open to the composite decking balcony with glass balustrade. A contemporary family bathroom with a double-ended bath, and a walk-in shower, serves a bright and airy bedroom.

The main bedroom is spacious with deep wardrobes, a dressing room and en-suite shower room. Another flexible space is ideal for a nursery, office or studio. Private mature gardens surround the house with all year round colour, and lovely areas to sit.

The covered veranda provides shade on hot days, and cover for wet or cooler days.

From the Indian stone patio is the summerhouse with power and lighting.

Hillcrest, Silver Street, Fairburn, is priced at £800,000, with Enfield Luxe, Pontefract

Hillcrest, Silver Street, Fairburn A view of the appealing four-bedroom property overlooking the Ings.

Hillcrest, Silver Street, Fairburn This unspoilt view over the Ings is the backdrop of the property.