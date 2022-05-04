The very impressive Brigshaw House, with south-facing garden, is for sale priced £850,000.

Immaculate throughout, with versatile accommodation, it occupies a south-facing plot in a sought-after residential area.

From the reception hall is a main living room that overlooks outdoor entertaining space.

There’s a separate dining room, along with the stylish kitchen diner, and a sizeable home office.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A central hall leads to a television room, a snug, studio and a large games room. A boot room, laundry room and boiler room all add to the facilities.

On the first floor the principal bedroom, with lovely views, has an en suite and walk in wardrobe.

A second bedroom has en suite facilities and five further bedrooms are served by the luxurious family bathroom and separate WC.

The property benefits from a seven-zone gas fired central heating system, sealed unit double glazed windows and photovoltaic solar panels.

The spacious hallway and feature staircase in an all together stunning interior.

There’s a large parking and turning area fronting a detached triple garage block.

The main gardens to the rear take full advantage of extensive views, with a wide expanse of lawn and a paved patio seating area.

Priced at £850,000, Brigshaw House, Brigshaw Lane, Allerton Bywater, is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent. Call 01977 808210 for particulars.

A light and airy games room, that could adapt to many different uses.