Over 80 new homes to be built on six-acre site in Altofts
Named Altofts Acres, and located off Wharfedale Drive near Normanton, the development will comprise a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.
It will feature 13 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types.
Work is expected to begin this month, with the first residents anticipated to move into their new homes in February 2026.
Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “As a business we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in popular locations.
“Altofts Acres is evidence of this. Our development will create a new, thriving community which will benefit the local area and people who live there.
“We look forward to providing prospective buyers in the Altofts area with a new range of practically designed, energy efficient new homes.
For further information, search ‘Avant Homes Altofts Acres.’
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-ps12m-bungalow-its-stylish-contemporary-and-has-so-much-space-5229714