An apartment has become available within Heath Manor, Heath

This property has many original features intact, yet also has a contemporary feel.

With sash windows, it offers an en suite facility to the main bedroom, and a modern kitchen, plus beautiful gardens.

Approached via cast iron electric gates to the communal parking area with two spaces reserved, one beneath a car port, the interior briefly comprises a reception hallway, a spacious lounge diner, a fitted kitchen with integral appliances, a bathroom, a large bedroom with en suite shower room, a further double bedroom and the main bathroom.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rear patio area has lovely views of the extensive communal rear garden.

Located in Heath, this property is within Heath Manor, that was built originally in the 1730’s and was used as a family estate, then during the war as a hospital, before being converted to a private girls’ school, prior to the conversion of apartments circa 2003.

Heath is a handy location for anyone seeking access to the motorway network, while local bus routes travel to Wakefield and Normanton on a regular basis.

Canal walks are just a short distance away.

The apartment's attractive fitted kitchen with integral appliances.

The apartment within Heath Manor, Heath, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £245,000.

Call 01924 291294 for more information.

A light and spacious living and dining room