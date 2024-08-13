Step inside this unique south-Wakefield home with flexible living style

With private, south-facing gardens, the bungalow has three reception rooms and four double bedrooms.

An entrance hallway with Karndean flooring provides easy access to all other rooms, including the breakfast kitchen with cushion flooring, that has farmhouse-style light oak units with granite worktops and a breakfast bar.

Built in Bosch appliances include an electric double oven, a microwave, dishwasher, electric hob and stainless steel cooker hood, plus an American-style stainless steel fridge freezer.

A beamed sun room with Velux and UPVC windows has blackout blinds, an electric heater, and French doors to outside.

There's a further reception or dining room that leads to the living room with modern limestone-effect fireplace with marble hearth and an inset living flame gas fire.

The main double bedroom has its own en-suite shower room, and along with all further bedrooms, has wardrobes.

A tiled family bathroom includes a power shower unit, a super-size panelled bath and built-in cabinets with inset wash basin.

From a second hallway is the annexe with galley style kitchenette displaying modern units, granite worktops and a NEFF induction hob, with slide and hide oven.

There's a conservatory with cupboards and ventilation fan, then the fourth bedroom with mirrored wardrobes, and a wet room with underfloor heating.

An annexe lounge with diner has a bow window, with a marble fireplace, hearth and electric fire.

The property has plenty of parking, with burglar alarms and full CCTV system covering the entire bungalow.

A timber shed in the attractive part-lawned garden is a further facility.

This home in Kenton Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is priced at £650,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract.

1 . Kenton Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, West Yorkshire South facing gardens include this private seating area. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Kenton Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, West Yorkshire A well equipped kitchen has light oak units and grantie worktops. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Kenton Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, West Yorkshire Open plan style living and dining areas. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Kenton Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, West Yorkshire Bright and comfortable accommodation, with access to the garden. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales