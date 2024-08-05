100k free crumpets available at Morrisons cafes in Wakefield and Pontefract this summer holidays

From today, 100,000 free portions of crumpets will be available to anyone and everyone, both adults and children who ‘Ask for Ellen’ at any Morrisons cafe.

From August 5 to August 25, anyone who visits any of Morrisons’ 397 Cafés across the UK, can enjoy free toasted crumpets with a variety of tasty toppings – no questions asked.

The supermarket’s ‘Ask for Ellen’ project returns for the fourth time, and offers free toasted crumpets to anyone and everyone who ‘Asks for Ellen’.

The project aims to help alleviate holiday hunger and ease the additional financial strain on parents when children are not at school.

This summer, Warburtons and Morrisons are expanding their selection by adding five more toppings to the usual jam and butter options, including marmalade, honey, banana, chocolate spread, and maple-flavoured syrup.

Chris Strong, senior buying manager for Morrions cafe, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Warburtons to bring this fantastic campaign to life once again. Whether you’re a traditional butter fan or prefer some chocolate spread on your crumpets, we’re excited to introduce five additional tasty toppings this summer so everyone can enjoy their favourite.”

‘Ask for Ellen’ is in partnership with Warbutons, with the initiative named after Warburtons’ founder, Ellen Warburton.

Jonathan Warburton, chairman of Warburtons, commented: “As a family-run business, we have always fostered a strong sense of community. That's why we are so proud to bring back 'Ask for Ellen' for a fourth time. Since launching last year, we will have served almost half a million portions of crumpets, including the 100,000 portions this summer holiday.”

The offer will be available all day, every day, while stock lasts.