Five Wakefield parks receive internationally recognised Green Flag awards

Five Wakefield parks have been given a prestigious Green Flag award, with one Hemsworth park receiving it for the first time.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vale Head Park in Hemsworth has gained Green Flag status for the first time.

It is one of five parks, run by Wakefield Council, to gain the internationally recognised quality mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green Flag award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Coun George Ayre with park rangers and representatives of 'Friends' groups at Anglers Country Park.

Sites are judged on issues such how welcoming they are, their safety and security and how well maintained and clean they are.

They are also assessed on how the environment is managed, its biodiversity, landscape and heritage and on its community involvement.

Previously recognised Pontefract Park, Pugneys Country Park, Anglers Country Park, and Haw Park Wood also all kept their flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract Park has been recognised for the third time with a Green Flag and Pugneys Country Park for the fifth time.

Anglers Country Park has also been recognised for the 17th time and Haw Park Wood for an impressive 18th time.

Coun George Ayre, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Our stunning green spaces and parks make our district a great place to live and visit. We’re committed to maintaining and improving parks and heritage sites for everyone to enjoy and as places where we encourage nature to flourish.

“Thanks to all those who work hard to care for them, including friends’ groups and volunteers, whether it’s at the newly awarded Vale Head Park or our other parks that have been flag holders for longer.”