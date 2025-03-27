NationalWorld

Save up to 47% on YuMOVE joint supplements for adult and senior dogs in Amazon’s Spring Deal event.

If your dog’s starting to show signs of stiffness or slowing down, Amazon’s Spring Deal event has landed at just the right time. Two of YuMOVE’s best-selling joint supplements for dogs are heavily discounted – and they’re backed by thousands of five-star reviews and vet recommendations.

Whether your furry friend is entering their golden years or just starting to need a little joint TLC, these spring savings are worth snapping up.

YuMOVE Adult Dog Joint Supplement – Now £19.25 (was £36.40)

YuMOVE Adult Dog Joint Supplement | YuMOVE

Designed for dogs aged six to eight, this triple-action supplement supports mobility, joint structure and flexibility. With 120 tablets per pack, it works out at just 16p per tablet – and that’s one of the best prices we’ve seen this year.

• Supports stiff joints and active movement

• Rich in Omega-3, Chondroitin, Glucosamine and Hyaluronic Acid

• Includes Green Lipped Mussel for natural anti-inflammatory benefits

• For dogs aged 6–8

• 47% off in the spring sale

• Choose from Non-Eco or Eco-Friendly packaging

YuMOVE Senior Dog Joint Supplement – Now £49.49 (was £69.35)

Older dogs (aged eight and up) often need a little more support – and this higher-strength version is made just for them. It contains 240 tablets, which works out at just 21p per dose, with added fish oil and stronger Omega-3 levels to target age-related stiffness.

•Higher-strength formula tailored to senior dogs

• Helps soothe joints, support mobility, and maintain joint structure

• Contains Green-Lipped Mussel, Glucosamine, and added fish oil

• 29% off in the Spring Deal

• Also available in a smaller 120-tablet size

Bonus tip: Amazon is also offering an extra 5% off when you buy any four qualifying items – great if you’ve got more than one pup or want to stock up.

These are two of the most trusted joint support supplements on the market right now, and this limited-time pricing makes them even more appealing for spring wellness routines.