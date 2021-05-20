Plea to find five-year-old boy's stolen pony cart

The custom-made pony cart was taken from a stable yard in East Ardsley overnight on May 18, and as a one-off item, Dan Jordan is hoping it will make it hard for thieves to sell it on.

He is offering a £500 reward for its safe return.

Mr Jordan said: "It's one of a kind, there's only one ever been made.

Jonny with the cart, which still has the bubble wrapping on it.

"It's not like there's hundreds of them, so if it goes up for sale people should be able to spot it.

"It was brand new and never been used. It still had the bubble wrapping on it."

The red and black Shetland pony carriage was made by a company in Cumbria and cost around £2,000.

It was bought for his son, Jonny, to use with his Shetland pony, Del Boy.

The custom-made cart from Cumbria.

Mr Jordan said: "We have not to told him yet, we're hoping to get some information about where it is before we tell him, but we've had nothing so far."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13210247427 or call Dan on 07510 938303.