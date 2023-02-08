Wakefield thug dragged woman out of bed before punching and stamping on her

Daniel Javidi-Barazandeh, 39, repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on the woman in her Wakefield home while her child was in the house, Leeds Crown Court heard today.

On December 4 last year, an argument broke out between the defendant and the victim’s aunt during a family dinner at the aunt’s house, after he had consumed four pints of beer and two glasses of wine. Not wanting to get involved, the victim was dropped back to her home with her child and went to sleep.At around 10.45pm, she received a phone call from Javidi-Barazandeh, who was outside her house and demanding to be let in. The door was unlocked and he went into the woman’s bedroom, immediately confronting her before punching her in the face twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting, Alasdair Campbell said a “violent altercation” followed as the defendant dragged her off the bed and kicked her in the head. He then went downstairs and the victim thought he was leaving the house, so she followed him to lock the door.

Daniel Javidi-Barazandeh, 39, attacked his partner at her Wakefield home while her child was in the house, Leeds Crown Court heard (stock image)

But Javidi-Barazandeh grabbed her again, threw her onto the floor and shouted that he was going to beat her - “which he proceeded to do”, Mr Campbell said. He repeatedly punched the woman and kicked her in the face with shoes on, “smashing his heel into the side of her face” and continuing to boot her in the face, chest and shoulder.

The victim managed to call the police before the defendant punched her square in the face again, splitting her nose. When police arrived, Javidi-Barazandeh ran off before he was arrested nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave a false name to officers and was verbally abusive, threatening them and spitting in the police van, before kicking the doors of the van and causing damage to the vehicle.

Mr Campbell said the defendant had a “history of domestic violence” including an incident in 2010, when he was convicted of criminal damage and assault against a previous partner. Javidi-Barazandeh also has previous convictions for carrying a bladed article, arson, and several convictions for criminal damage, but no convictions since 2010.

The victim had described the defendant as “a nice man 90% of the time, but horrible, nasty and violent the other 10%”, the court heard.

Mitigating, Jim Littlehales said. “That 10% is when he’s drinking. And that is what has caused this behaviour and he accepts that his behaviour on that occasion was disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Littlehales added that since 2010, the defendant had led a “worthy life” before being injured and left unable to work, which “caused drinking difficulties”.

Javidi-Barazandeh, of Greenhill Road, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to Section 47 assault and criminal damage. He was jailed for 16 months and given a restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim or visiting her home.