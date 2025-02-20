'A life cruelly cut short': Family share heartfelt tribute to 'wonderful' grandfather who died in Castleford hit-and-run
Brian McClure, 74, sadly died on Tuesday (February 18) after being involved in a collision as a pedestrian on Barnsdale Road.
In a tribute his family said: “We are sorry to announce the loss of Brian McClure.
"Brian was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
"A kind, warm and loving man, he will be hugely missed by all.
"A life cruelly cut short.”
The collision happened at 2.43pm on Tuesday and involved a car and a pedestrian.
The car was travelling away from Castleford towards Allerton Bywater and failed to stop at the scene.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit.
He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate and would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the car in the time before or after it, as well as anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.
Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250095351.