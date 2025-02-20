'A life cruelly cut short': Family share heartfelt tribute to 'wonderful' grandfather who died in Castleford hit-and-run

Brian McClure, 74, sadly died after being involved in a collision on Tuesday.

Police investigating the death of a man in a collision in Castleford have now released an image of him and a tribute from his family.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian McClure, 74, sadly died on Tuesday (February 18) after being involved in a collision as a pedestrian on Barnsdale Road.

In a tribute his family said: “We are sorry to announce the loss of Brian McClure.

"Brian was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A kind, warm and loving man, he will be hugely missed by all.

"A life cruelly cut short.”

The collision happened at 2.43pm on Tuesday and involved a car and a pedestrian.

The car was travelling away from Castleford towards Allerton Bywater and failed to stop at the scene.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed limit.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate and would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the car in the time before or after it, as well as anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250095351.