Featherstone councillor Maureen Tennant-King becomes new Mayor of Wakefield

Councillor Maureen Tennant-King has been sworn in as Wakefield district’s new mayor at a ceremony held at the city’s County Hall.

The councillor for Featherstone ward was formally appointed at Wakefield Council’s annual general meeting and mayor making ceremony on Thursday (May 15).

The mayor is a ceremonial title conferred by the Royal Charter granted to Wakefield and is the First Citizen of the district during their period of office, chairing meetings of full council.

Coun Tennant-King’s husband Terry will be her consort during the municipal year.

Wakefield Council deputy mayor Lynn Masterman, Mayor Maureen Tennant-King and council chief executive Tony Reeves.

She was elected as a councillor for Featherstone ward in 2016 and has been a member of the planning and highways committee for nine years.

Coun Tennant-King is also a member of the children and young people scrutiny committee and represents the council on Wakefield Sight Aid Board.

She has been an active member of Featherstone Town Council since 1999, has been Mayor of Featherstone on three occasions and is a trustee for the Featherstone Rovers Foundation.

She told the meeting: “While representing our district I promise to do my utmost to live up to the very high standards expected of the position of mayor.

“I will endeavour to promote the image and importance of our district, and will strive to maintain the council’s objectives and promote the democratic society in which we live.

“Over the years I have watched the ways my predecessors perform their civic duties and I promise that I will make every effort to be an excellent ambassador for the district and the council.

“I shall do my best to be tolerant and to be fair to all in the way that I chair and conduct our council meetings.”

Nominating her for the role, fellow Featherstone councillor Steve Vickers said: “As a life-long supporter of Featherstone Rovers, Maureen is no stranger to highs and lows, which I’m sure will stand her in good stead when chairing council meetings, something she will approach with her own distinctive and effective style.

“We all bring different strengths to the table and Maureen is no exception.

“I look forward to seeing her bring her unique talents to this role.”

Coun Tennant-King takes over from retiring mayor Darren Byford.

Coun Byford, who represents Horbury and South Ossett, said his year in office had been an “immense privilege.”

He said: “There are many places I have visited across this great district of ours. From Castleford to Horbury, from Pontefract to South Elmsall, from Hemsworth to Ossett, and what seems like every town and village in between.

“And all the places we have been invited to, we have been met with real friendship, warm smiles and true affection.

“Our district has some amazing groups and organisations.

“Residents, young and not so young, love to see the mayor.

“It quite often makes their day, and more often than not.”

Coun Byford told the meeting he had managed to raise £24,284 for Wakefield-based dementia support charity Memory Action Group during the last 12 months.

He said: “Every single penny will go into Memory Action Group to enable them to carry out their much-needed, vital and life-changing work across the Wakefield district.”

Council leader Denise Jeffery thanked Coun Byford for his work representing the district.

She said: “Every mayor brings something different to the role. Darren, you have been inspirational.

“You have been a tremendous mayor. There isn’t anywhere that you haven’t visited. You have made a difference to people’s lives.”

The leader then said to the new mayor: “Maureen, we are looking forward to your year. You will bring different attributes to the mayoral role.

“I know that you will rise to the occasion.

“Your influence and your personality will spread out across the district.

“I know there will be a touch of Featherstone Rovers in everything you do.

“On behalf of the council, I wish you all the very best for your coming year.”

Lynn Masterman was also appointed deputy mayor, along with her husband Lee as consort.

Coun Masterman has represented Stanley and Outwood East ward since 2022.

She previously represented Ossett ward from 2016 to 2021.