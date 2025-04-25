Get walking this weekend as Pontefract hosts biggest Let's Walk Day 2025
‘Let’s Walk’ day is a nationwide initiative by parkrun and headline partner Vitality to celebrate the simple, yet powerful act of walking at parkrun and Pontefract parkrun wants you to join them.
Joanne Conroy, Event Director, said: “We invite everyone to come along and start their weekend by walking at Pontefract parkrun on Saturday, April 26 at Pontefract Racecourse, starting at 9am.
"Bring your family and friends with you!
"If you want to run or volunteer you can do that too - it’ll be the same parkrun experience we enjoy every weekend, but hopefully with a few more walkers!”
Parkrun is a free, weekly community event that takes place every Saturday morning and anyone can walk, jog, run, volunteer, or simply come along and cheer others on.
The emphasis is on inclusivity, not speed, and walking has always been an important part of the parkrun experience.
‘Let’s Walk’ at parkrun is all about making that welcoming environment even more visible, so whether you're looking to add more movement to your week, meet new people, or just enjoy a walk in the fresh air, this Saturday at Pontefract parkrun is the perfect chance to start.
You can find more details and register for free at www.parkrun.org.uk/pontefract/
So, grab your shoes, bring a friend – or come solo and meet someone new – and step into something special this Saturday at parkrun.
