Wakefield's motorists have 23 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62 until 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for parapet repair works.

• M1 until 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M62, until 6am December 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• A1, until 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm September 9 to 5am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm September 9 to 5am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 1am September 11 to 5am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30, slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A162, from 8am September 11 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 northbound, Ferrybridge, Advanced signage on network for local authority works.

• M1, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, slip road and lane closure for signs - erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 1am September 12 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M1, from 8pm September 12 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closures for technology works.

• A1, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9.30pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32a to junction 32, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways.

• M1, from 8am to 4pm on September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8am to 4pm on September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Hard shoulder closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32A to junction 33, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1, from 9pm September 20 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1t northbound, Wentbridge to Darrington, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62, junction 33 Ferrybridge roundabout, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for surveys.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.