Lower speed limit, improved crossings, wider pavements and cycle path coming to Pontefract
The ‘Street for People’ will include improved pedestrian crossings, wider pavements, a designated cycle path and the introduction of a lower speed limit.
Plans for the scheme won the National Planning Awards ‘Fostering a Healthy High Street’ category and was developed through a series of public consultations with residents, local businesses, Pontefract Civic Society and ward councillors.
The area will be made more cycle and pedestrian friendly thanks to the Transforming Cities Fund and ‘Streets for People’ funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
During the construction period, Horsefair will still be accessible, as the work will be carried out in phases.
However, Finkle Street and Baxtergate will need to close temporarily during some phases of the works.
Diversionary routes will be signposted.
Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning and Highways, said: “We listened to what residents and local businesses had to say and used their feedback to design the new-look Horsefair.
“The district’s first, purpose-built ‘Street for People’ will make travelling between the town and the castle safer.
"We’ve included improved pedestrian crossings, wider pavements with more space for walking and cycling, and we’re introducing a lower speed limit.
"We’ll be working hard to keep any disruption to a minimum, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the benefits this new look Horsefair will deliver.”
Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “Pontefract boasts one of our finest historic assets. Pontefract Castle attracts visitors all year round, and this project will improve the connection between the castle and the town centre.
"By improving this link, we aim to encourage more visitors to explore the town centre and support local retailers and businesses.
"This project, and the regeneration work completed at the town’s historic market, shows how the Council is committed to Pontefract and to supporting the local economy.”
Preparations for work to begin will be visible from the end of May with work expected to start on June 16 and complete in December 2025.