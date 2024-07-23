Motorcyclist and passenger killed in A61 crash named as husband and wife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have now named the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who died in the collision on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday, which also killed a mum, dad and their two young children.

They have been named as husband and wife Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48.

Paying tribute to the couple, they were described by their son as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorcyclist and pillion passenger who died in a collision on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley have been named as husband and wife Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48.

The couple had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.