Motorcyclist and passenger killed in A61 crash named as husband and wife
Police have now named the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who died in the collision on the A61 between Wakefield and Barnsley on Sunday, which also killed a mum, dad and their two young children.
They have been named as husband and wife Christopher Barton, aged 56, and Janine Barton, aged 48.
Paying tribute to the couple, they were described by their son as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else.”
The couple had recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
Family liaison officers are supporting both families, and we would ask that people respect their right to privacy at this difficult time.
