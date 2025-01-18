Ossett and Denby Dale MP Jade Botterill raises traffic issues while on patrol with National Highways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ossett and Denby Dale MP Jade Botterill joined National Highways traffic officers on patrol after concerns of heavy traffic levels across her constituency.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Botterill discussed speeding and traffic issues with the officers, particularly around Junction 39 of the M1, where residents had expressed concerns over the heavy levels of traffic during rush hour periods.

The ride-along follows Ms Botterill’s recent meeting with Roads Minister Lillian Greenwood, where the MP raised a number of issues shared with her by residents, including speeding and dangerous driving on key roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also discussed the Government’s £1.6 billion in funding to fill potholes to across England for next year, with an additional £15 million for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, as well as their measures to clamp down on disruptive street works.

MP Jade Botterill raised local traffic issues while on patrol with National Highways traffic officers.

Lillian Greenwood had previously joined Ms Botterill, who sees traffic issues as a ‘clear priority’, on a visit to the Regional Operations Centre for National Highways in October.

Ms Botterill MP said: ““Since being elected in July, concerns regarding traffic issues and speeding are some of the most frequently raised with me by far. Issues with traffic and dangerous driving are a clear priority for me - that’s why I take every chance I get to raise them with the Government.

“It was a pleasure to join Carl and Martin on their patrol. I want to thank them and the National Highways team for their hard work keeping our community safe and mobile.

“I am glad to have such a strong partner in the regional division of our National Highways team.

"We will continue to work closely together to deliver for residents across our area”