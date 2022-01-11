Pontefract Streets for People scheme to be discussed by Wakefield Council

Wakefield Council to discuss ‘Street For People scheme. Pic Scott Merrylees.

Already more than 30 restoration projects have been carried out by Wakefield Council and other public sector partners at a total cost of £27million as part of the Pontefract Action Plan, first revealed in 2018.

It is anticipated that the first scheme to get underway in 2022 will be the £2.5million scheme ‘Streets for People’ on Horsefair - the road which links Pontefract’s historic town centre with the castle.

The initial design for this project won a National Planning Award for Fostering a Healthy High Street.

At its meeting next week Wakefield Council’s cabinet will be asked to discuss grant funding from the Transforming Cities Fund, through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), This is in addition to the previously approved funds through the Streets for People programme.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “This scheme would act as a catalyst for regenerating Pontefract town centre by improving the connection between the town centre and the castle.

“It would have a number of benefits for residents and businesses as well as encouraging visitors to come and enjoy our district.”

“The Horsefair ‘Streets for People’ scheme has been fully consulted on as an individual scheme and was also part of the Pontefract Masterplan consultation.

“The scheme has been fully designed with a proposed start on site, subject to approval, of late spring/early summer this year.”

Paul Cartwright chair of Pontefract Civic Society said: " Pontefract Civic Society has worked closely with Wakefield Council and their consultants, Nash Partnership, from the initial scoping of the proposed project.

"Before this project was conceived, we submitted our findings to the council in 2013 on how Horsefair could the remodelled, with the potential for a one-way gyratory for the east of the town.

"We are fully supportive of improving the vital pedestrian connection between the castle and the town centre, especially with the potential for trees, seating and telling our rich heritage story.

"One concern, which can easily be managed, is ensuring there is an increase is disabled parking close to all areas of the main town centre precinct.