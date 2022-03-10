Pontefract will mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee in royal style

The Queen's official Platinum Jubilee portrait.

Last October, Pontefract Civic Society hosted a public meeting to discuss how the town should commemorate the milestone event.

All those who volunteered to play an active role were called back to Pontefract Town Hall last month to update each other on the great strides that have already been made.

Civic society vice chair, Phil Cook said: “We had an idea that this would take off, and it’s been great to see the offers and suggestions coming from across the community.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Businesses, individuals, community groups and schools, all want to get on board with this very special event.”

The finer details of each activity are being worked on by project leaders and event organisers for the numerous events which will take place between late May to early June.

Residents and visitors will have some great experiences from concerts, picnics, tea parties, shop decorations and a special market. There will also be community art workshops and installations, galas, quizzes, vintage vehicles, cinema and many more.

Michelle’s Flowers owner, Michelle Grainger said, “Excitement is building for the Queen’s Jubilee, the community spirit feels revived, everyone is pulling together, the general feeling from the public is positivity.

“Everyone’s looking forward to celebrating together as a town.”

If you wish to contribute with plastic bottle bottoms, sweet tubs, bunting, crocheting, and much more, then get in touch with the civic society via email [email protected] or Facebook @PontefractCivic