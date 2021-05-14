Popular pubs in the Wakefield district set to open on Monday

This includes the Strafford Arms, The Raven and Union Bank in Wakefield city centre, along with the the Ancient Borough Arms in Pontefract, and the Malt Shovel in the town.

The company says it will be putting "robust" Covid-secure measures in place, including clear social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning regimes and adhering to NHS Test and Trace guidelines.

Full table service with contactless payments will be available, customers can also order food and drinks via an app.

Stonegate Group pubs will open next week.

There will be dedicated smoking areas, away from those customers wishing to dine.

A spokesperson for Stonegate Group said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people back through our doors on May 17.