Rugby League stars pull their boots back on for Joe Westerman testimonial match
A Joe Westerman Legends team took on the Talk Your Walk Foundation Polynesian Legends as part of a family fun day, which will included a performance of ‘The Haka’ by the Talk Your Walk Foundation and live entertainment.
The Talk Your Walk Foundation is a charity that believes every journey matters with a mission is to empower people to grow with resilience, stay positive, and unlock their full potential.
Founded by proud Samoan professional Rugby League players living in the UK, their work is deeply rooted in culture, connection, and creating real impact.
From reducing suicide rates to improving mental health across all ages, they are passionate about helping individuals become the best version of themselves.
The charity's work includes mental health and resilience programs for men, women, and young people; prison rehabilitation and reform workshops; keynote speaking for organisations, businesses, and community events; podcast and storytelling platforms where guests open up and share real-life journeys.
They also run kids camps and community touch rugby sessions for all ages and genders.
Tag rugby sessions take place every Saturday morning in Pontefract Park, with all ages welcome.
They run 8am-9am with coffee after.
Joe Westerman was born in Pontefract and grew up supporting Castleford Tigers and has been a fan of the club since he was young.
