Sir Michael Parkinson returns to Yorkshire to entertain at Theatre Royal Wakefield

In conversation with his son Mike, Sir Michael reflected on his remarkable journey from the Yorkshire pit village of Cudworth, via a thwarted ambition to play cricket for Yorkshire, earning a living watching and writing about sport, to finally finding himself at the top of those famous stairs as host of a show that for many defined their Saturday night.

Showing highlights from the fantastic Parkinson archive, he revealed stories from his relationships with the greats of sport including Shane Warne, the magnetic Muhammad Ali, and the doomed George Best, plus his thoughts on what sport has meant to him over the years.

Whilst in town he also met up with an old friend, Sir Rodney Walker who happens to be the theatre’s honorary life president.