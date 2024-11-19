Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid across the district over the next two weeks

Road closures: more than a dozen for Wakefield drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers across the Wakefield district are being warned of 17 National Highways road closures this week, with delays of up to 30 minutes.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1 from now until 6am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62 from now until 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M62, until 6am December 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• A1, until 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm November 18 to 5am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1, from 9pm November 19 to 5am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Darrington roundabout, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M1, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 40 to junction 42, slip road and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, lane closures between, junction 42 and junction 41 for carriageway patching.

• A1, from 9am to 3pm on November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Wentbridge to Darrington exit slip, Stop and go boards for carriageway repair works.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 26 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32 to junction 33, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, jct41 entry slip road carriageway closure with lane closure to M62 westbound, diversion on national highways network.

• M1, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm December 2 to 5am December 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, slip road and lane closure for signs - erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.