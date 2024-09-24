Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid across the district this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield's motorists have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M62 – until 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31, slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Wakefield's motorists have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

• M1 – until 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38, Lane closure for sign erection.

• M62 – until 5am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30, slip road closure for sign erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62 – until 6am December 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1 – until 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62 – from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for surveys.

• A162 - from 9pm September 23 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 clockwise, junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62 – from 8pm September 24 to 5am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62 – from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 33 to junction 32a, Lane closure for inspections.

• M1 - from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A162 - from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A162 southbound, junction 33, Lane closure for signs - erection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M62 - from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A1(M) – from 9pm September 28 to 6am September 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32a to junction 32 and A1M northbound and southbound, junction 41, carriageway and lane closures electrical works, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M62 - from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for construction improvement/ upgrade.

• M1 - from 9pm October 4 to 5am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1 - from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 east to M1 north link and M62 eastbound, jct 29 exit slip road carriageway closure diversion on national highways network.

• A1 - from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, closed between, junction 41 and junction 40 for overhead gantry works. Diversion on National Highways network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.