Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid across the district this week

Drivers across the Wakefield district are being warned of 15 National Highways road closures this week, with delays of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62: Until 6am December 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

• A1: Until to 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62: From 8pm September 30 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, Lane closure for construction improvement/ upgrade.

• M1: From 8pm September 30 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40, Lane closure for local authority works.

• M1: From 9pm October 4 to 5am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 41 to junction 42, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M1: From 8pm October 5 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 east to M1 north link and M62 eastbound, jct 29 exit slip road carriageway closure diversion on national highways network.

• M1: From 8pm October 7 to 5am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 41, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1: From 8pm October 7 to 6am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, closed between, junction 41 and junction 40 for overhead gantry works. Diversion on National Highways network.

• M1: From 8pm October 7 to 5am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closures for technology works.

• M1: From 8pm October 8 to 5am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62: From 8pm October 8 to 5am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M1: From 10pm October 11 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 29, slip road and quadrant closure for structure works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M62: From 8pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1: From 8pm October 14 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 41, Lane closures for local authority works.

• A1: From 8pm October 14 to 6am October 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, closed between, junction 40 and junction 42 for carriageway patching and comms work. Diversion on National Highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.