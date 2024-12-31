Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid across the district this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Wakefield will have 15 road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1 until 6am October 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm January 2 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm January 2 to 5am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 31 to junction 32, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 8pm January 5 to 5am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 29 to junction 32, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 9pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 9pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 40 to junction 39, Lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M62, from 11.59pm January 6 to 5am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, slip road and lane closure for signs - erection, diversion via local authority and National Highways.

• M62, from 8pm January 7 to 5am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 32 to junction 31, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38 to junction 39, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm January 11 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 41 to junction 42, slip road and lane closure for structure - maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• A1(M), from midnight, January 12 to 9am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound to M62 westbound, junction 32a, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for inspections.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.