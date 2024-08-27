Wakefield road closures: Here are the roads to avoid over the next two weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield's motorists have 33 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And 12 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• A1(M) until 11pm August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, jct 32 to jct 33, Signage for Leeds festival.

Wakefield road closures: dozens for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

• M62 until 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for parapet repair works.

• M1 until 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

• M62 until 6am December 31 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works, diversion route via national highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1 until to 6am April 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion route in place via local authority network.

And a further 28 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 38, slip road and lane closure for structure - maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm August 27 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, slip road and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm August 27 to 5am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 31 to, junction 32, Lane closure for sign works.

• M1, from 8pm August 28 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, Lane closure for technology works.

• A1, from 8pm August 28 to 6am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Darrington to Wentbridge, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm August 29 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A1, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Darrington to A1M, junction 40, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1t southbound, Darrington, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route via local authority and national highways network.

• M62, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, lane closures around, junction 32a for lighting column replacement works.

• A1, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Darrington to Wentbridge, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, lane closures around, junction 32a for lighting column replacement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 41 link road onto M62 westbound, closed for lighting column replacement works. Diversion on National Highways network.

• M62, from 8pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31 to junction 30, Lane closure for carriageway repair works.

• M62, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, lane closures around, junction 32a for lighting column replacement works.

• A1, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wentbridge to Darrington, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): link road connecting M62 westbound, junction 32a to the A1M northbound, closed for lighting column replacement. Diversion on National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 41 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

• M62, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, lane closures around, junction 32a for lighting column replacement works.

• A1, from 8pm September 4 to 5am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Wentbridge to Barnsdale, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 41 link road onto M62 westbound, closed for overhead lighting column replacement works. Diversion on National Highways network.

• M62, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, lane closures around, junction 32a for lighting column replacement works.

• A1(M), from 9pm September 6 to 5am September 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 32A to junction 33, carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 40, Lane closure for technology works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.