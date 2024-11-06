In second place in West Yorks was Otley, Hebden Bridge was third, Saltaire was fourth and Wakefield was fifth

Halifax is the happiest place to live in West Yorkshire, according to a new survey.

The popular market town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in West Yorks was Otley, Hebden Bridge was third, Saltaire was fourth and Wakefield was fifth.

Halifax - happiest placer to live in West Yorkshire

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Halifax is one of the most desirable places to live in West Yorkshire, popular not just for its affordable housing, good schools and decent transport links.

Trinity Academy and Copley Primary School and Northowram Primary are all rated as outstanding by Ofsted. The Shibden Mill Inn is a popular pub.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including West Yorks.

Furniturebox found that a good range of highly rated state primary and secondary schools was the key factor in boosting happiness. Many residents’ friendship groups came from people they met at the school gates while picking up their children.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Halifax is the happiest place to live in West Yorkshire.

“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

