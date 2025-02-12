Sky launches surprise new version of its Glass TV with major upgrades

Sky has announced the launch of the Sky Glass 2 | Sky

Sky has launched a surprise new version of its groundbreaking Glass TV and orders are open now.

The TV company caused a splash when it revealed the original Sky Glass TV. A smart TV with voice control and stylish colour options, the Glass was a world first because it allowed users to access Sky TV without the need for a dish or a box

Sky has now updated and upgraded the TV with the launch of a new second generation model and it comes with a host of impressive upgrades.

They include a new brighter 4K HDR screen that features ‘Quantum Dot’ technology to make dark shades darker and lighter colours lighter. It means the TV is clearer from different viewing angles and in bad light.

Sky has also upgraded the built in sound system. It now has a seven-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system including a built in subwoofer and soundbar. Sky says the second-gen Glass has richer bass and better sound clarity compared to the previous generation TV.

Shoppers can still choose between 43”, 55” and 65” sizes and there are now three new colours in the range called Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver and Atlantic Blue. Sky markets the TV as something that can match your home interior and it means even the remote controls match the colour of the set.

Sky says: “Whether choosing the 43”, 55” or 65”, everything needed to set up Sky Glass is in one box. Simply take it out, place it on the stand, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy TV from Sky, Netflix and streaming apps in minutes.”

Sky says the operating system has been updated with over 500 new tweaks to make life easier for viewers. The system can be operated by voice command. It features a far field microphone so it listens and responds when viewers say “Hello Sky…”.

The voice control can be used to search for actors or genres, as well as to turn Sky Glass on and off, change volume, fast forward, pause and add to Playlist.

The Sky Glass TV has launched today and you can see price and availability here.

The launch of the new TV means Sky Glass first generation sets are no longer on sale. The new second generation model joins Sky Stream in the Sky range.

Sky Stream is the small ‘puck’ that allows to to take out a Sky subscription without the need for a dish. Prices for Sky Stream start from just £15 a month and include a Netflix subscription.