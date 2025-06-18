Booth and Collins lead way home as Townville end losing run

Kieran Collins hit an unbeaten half century in Townville's return to form.

Townville were back to winning ways in the Bradford Cricket League’s Premier Division when they eased to an eight-wicket success against Pudsey St Lawrence.

A number of Pudsey batsmen made starts without going on to make big scores and they were only able to reach 184-9 from their 50 overs.

Townville spinners Jack Hughes (3-34) and Dulaj Ashen (3-41) applied good pressure.

Townville made a steady start to their reply, but preserved wickets in reaching 124-1 before Jack Hughes was trapped lbw for 49.

Skipper Jonny Booth continued to anchor the innings as he made an unbeaten 67 and Kieran Collins upped the tempo with 52no from just 32 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes, to see the team home with 10 overs to spare.

Methley could not close the gap on leaders New Farnley as they lost to them by 37 runs.

Unbeaten Farnley were grateful to an outstanding all-round performance from Fletcher Coutts, who top scored with 62 as his team reached 232-8 in their 50 overs then took 5-26 when Methley were all out for 195.

Ben Waite (3-28) and Taylor Cornall (3-31) were the most successful Methley bowlers while their top scoring batsmen were Alex Cree (68) and Jared Warner (40) who put on 85 for the third wicket.

When Cree was prized out by Adam Ahmed in the 25th over, the game was firmly in the balance as Methley were ahead of the rate and still had seven wickets in hand. But the introduction of Coutts into the bowling attack in the 33rd over would change the course of the innings as he dismissed Jake Smart and the well-set Warner.

In his second over, he removed James Wainman and Methley’s middle order were now all back in the pavilion. Coutts proceeded to run out Liam Thomas in the 40th over, before taking two of the final three wickets to fall.

Great Preston took maximum points from a six-wicket win over Hunslet Nelson in Division Two.

Australian Tom Morrison (92) led the way with a fine innings while Oli Baron (64no) and Jack McGahan (54) also hit half centuries as Preston chased down their opponents’ score of 241 with an over to spare.

Muhammad Shah (3-36) and Imran Patel (3-45) were Preston's best bowlers.