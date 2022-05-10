Gheewala smashed 18 fours and two sixes as he made 118 from 99 balls when Kippax justified their decision to bat first.

Syed Hussaain gave him good support in making 66 in an 186-run third wicket stand then Vasimraja Adam Truckwala came in to send the ball to all parts in a devastating knock of 94 from 40 balls that included eight sixes and eight fours.

Kippax eventually reached 327-7 in their 46 overs with Elliott Fletcher (3-118) doing most to restrict them before he felt the full force of some powerful batting.

Mahmad Soyeb Gheewala hit a brilliant century in Kippax's victory over Hundhill Hall.

Hundhill Hall had a good go at reaching the big target, but their innings fell away after a fine start involving openers Richard Earnshaw and Matthew Ramsden who put on 145 for the first wicket.

Earnshaw hammered 13 fours and two sixes in a knock of 90 while Ramsden's 61 included six boundaries. But once they were out Hall lost 10 wickets for 89 runs to be all out for 234. Museji Bhoola (5-77) did most of the damage.

Nostell St Oswald turned the early season formbook upside down as they won their first league game of the campaign and inflicted a first defeat on Streethouse.

Dylan Bowles' 69 from 51 balls, including 11 fours, looked to have given Streethouse a fighting chance of another victory with Steven Roberts hitting 43 and Richard Vigars 32 as they posted a 202 total.

But Nostell - for who Tokir Bashir had taken 5-70 and Husain Wajid 4-28 - were able to chase down the runs impressively.

Tokir followed up his bowling effort with a top scoring batting display as he hit an unbeaten 56 from 36 balls, smashing seven fours and two sixes in a knock that ensured St Oswald got home with five wickets and almost five overs to spare.

Lincoln Steel and Usman Bashir also weighed in with 32 each, while Luke Weston hit 21 and Wajid 20no. Ismail Patel (2-63) was the pick of the Streethouse bowlers.

Frickley Colliery were another to lose their first game as they were bowled out for 135 and lost by 71 runs to another of the promoted teams, Oulton.

William Harrison paved the way for the Oulton success as he hit 116, with 13 fours and three sixes. With Ben Child (43) giving him good support they were able to make 206.

Kieran Mcintyre, with 6-46, did most to restrict them, but Frickley could not back up his fine bowling effort as only Lewis Binns (27) and Jason Mills (21) could make much impact against an Oulton attack led by Jack Andrews (3-47), Child (3-30) and Jake Dalgreen (3-22).

Crofton Phoenix won their first game of the season when they beat Darton by 58 runs.

Opener Sohail Ahmed set them on the way with a knock of 75 that included four sixes and nine fours. Zamurad Khan (33) joined him in a 79-run opening stand and Phoenix went on to post a 177 score.

Darton were then bowled out for 119 as Ahmad Hussain took 5-42 and Riffat Kiani 3-18.

After winning their first two matches West Bretton were brought back down to earth with an 128-run defeat to Hemsworth MW.

Only Ben Summers (19) managed a double figure score as they were all out for 81 in reply to 209-7. Jack Heritage was their main destroyer as he finished with 7-43.

Hemsworth's innings had included valuable contributions from Max Heritage (56), Jack Whale (42) and Jason Garrick (21), while Chris Reece, Chris Degnan and John Ashton took two wickets each for Bretton.

Old Sharlston quickly polished off Fenwick to maintain their unbeaten start in Division Two.

Fenwick were shot out for only 48 as the wickets were taken by Tom Maskill (3-5), Dale McMullan (2-1), Jon Railton (2-13) and Robert Simpson (2-14).

Sharlston then took just 15.3 overs to reach their small target for the loss of two wickets, Danny Bullock hitting 28.

Calder Grove met their first setback after their promotion to Division Two as they lost by six wickets to Knottingley Town.

A disappointing batting display was at the heart of their first defeat as although Ben Brown hit a defiant 52 they were all out for 139.

Andrew Lund was the pick of an impressive Town attack, taking 4-29 while John Clark, Daniel Hayes and Karl Buxton claimed two wickets each.

Knottingley comfortably knocked off the runs with opener Richard Carter leading the way as he hit 13 fours and a six in a knock of 83. Ben Brown followed up his batting effort to be the pick of Grove's bowlers with 2-35.

Despite a fighting half century from Olly Wakefield, Glasshoughton lost a close game by two wickets to Brodsworth Main.

Going in first, Glasshoughton made 166-9 as Wakefield hit 54, Richard Caunce 39, Noor Sahaq 26 and Stuart Dick 24.

Brodsworth were reduced to 68-5 in their reply, but edged home thanks to an unbeaten 87 by David Merryweather who defied an attack that saw Clinton Speight, Sahaq and Jake Medley each take two wickets.

After being bowled out for 146 Whitley Bridge went on to suffer a five-wicket defeat to Barnby Dun.

Matthew Green top scored with 29 and Nathaniel Aitchison hit 28, but Bridge's score was below par.

A five-wicket haul from Chris Colley helped Newton Hill to a 71-run success against Streethouse seconds in Division Three.

Colley claimed 5-14 in 8.1 overs and Umaad Bashir took 3-36 as Streethouse were dismissed for 92 in reply to 163.

Newton Hill's top scorers had been Tom Bilsborough (46) and Bashir (27) while Michael Tucker recorded 4-37, Tyler Machin 3-28 and Stuart Camm 3-28.

Sam Kent's 5-30 played a big part in helping Horbury Bridge climb the table to fourth as they inflicted a first defeat of the season on Pledwick.

Chasing Horbury's 179 total, Pledwick were all out for 118 with Liam Ineson (23) top scoring and Karen Patel (3-28) backing up Kent's bowling effort.

Bridge's innings had included 49 by Andrew Waterson and 32 from Sam Perkin while Conrad Burdekin (4-50) was the pick of Pledwick's bowlers.

Division Four leaders Ferrybridge Power Station were comfortable seven-wicket winners after bowling Normanton St John's out for 100.

Vipin Reddy top scored with 22, but David Shaw (4-21) and Jack Hart (4-21) ripped through the Normanton batting then Hart brought Ferry home with an unbeaten 55.

A tight finish saw Hemsworth MW seconds edge out Denby Grange by four runs.

The match went down to the final over when Grange lost their last wicket to be 134 all out in reply to Hemsworth's 138.

Scott Walker (29) top scored, but Lee Perks proved the match winner with 6-42 for Welfare after earlier hitting 48 runs.

Adam Newton took 4-45 and Matthew Cappleman 3-28, but their efforts proved in vain for Denby Grange.

Despite 4-46 from Adnan Faiz, Allerton Bywater suffered a 38-run defeat to South Kirkby seconds.

Jacob Peacock top scored with 51 and there was 38 from Reece Slater plus 37 by Phil Crapper as Kirkby posted a 181-6 total.

Allerton Bywater were then kept to 143-9 in their reply, Daniel Alderson (42) top scoring and Headley Keegan taking 3-25.

Featherstone Town fell 19 runs short in a run chase against West Bretton seconds.

Although James Dunn smashed four sixes and five fours in a knock of 84 and Liam Savage scored 38, Town reached 181-9 at the end of their 46 overs with Adam Holland taking 5-39.