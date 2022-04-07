Cup joy for College FC as they celebrate their first silverware in their two-year history, winning the Wakefield Sunday League Championship Two League Cup final.

College FC came from behind to edge a hard-fought Championship Two League Cup Final with a close 2-1 success over Glasshoughton Rangers FC at the Nostell MW complex.

Rangers were dominant at times, but were time and time again foiled by College’s overworked keeper Neil Ingham .

College were forced to contain and rely on counter-attacks, but they did this to good effect.

Two-goal hero Jordan Payne with the match ball and his man of the match award is pictured besides the Championship Two League Cup trophy he helped College FC win.

The Glasshoughton outfit took a deserved lead in the 15th minute when the lively Kyle Lacy latched on to a long ball before slotting the ball past the keeper in clinical fashion.

Rangers dominated possession, not allowing College to get a foot hold into the match, but a defensive mix-up saw livewire Jordan Payne pounce on a loose ball before applying a cool finish into the bottom corner for the equaliser.

On the half hour mark, College’s counter-attack again came to fruition as a flowing move down the right flank saw Bubacar Sidibe’s cross superbly controlled by Payne who nudged his side in to a 2-1 lead with a polished finish.

Glasshoughton were given a lifeline when a penalty was awarded, but Ingham saved well to his right to keep his side’s slender lead until the break.

The encounter was much tighter in the second half with both teams cagey and not committing forward. Rangers pushed for an equaliser late on, but College hung on to win their first silverware in only their second season in the league.