Emley AFC prepare for new challenge after promotion dream is realised

Emley AFC, set to hold trials for senior teams and academy.

The FA has announced the constitution of the divisions at steps 4-6 of the National League pyramid. This confirmed that Emley will next play in the Northern Counties East Premier Division which is at step 5 (level 9 in the English game).

Winterton Rangers have also been promoted along with Emley and Sherwood Colliery join from the East Midlands League.

Yorkshire Amateur, Bridlington Town and Liversedge, meanwhile, were all promoted from the NCE to the Northern Premier League East Division, which will be the next target for Emley to aim for over the coming seasons.

The new NCE Premier will consist of: AFC Mansfield, Albion Sports, Athersley Recreation, Barton Town, Bottesford Town, Eccleshill United, Emley AFC, Garforth Town, Goole AFC, Grimsby Borough, Handsworth, Hemsworth MW, Knaresborough Town, Maltby Main, Penistone Church, Sherwood Colliery, Silsden AFC, Staveley MW, Thackley, Winterton Rangers.

It is a dream finally coming true for Emley, who were formed from the old club’s reserve team in 2005. After a season in the West Yorkshire League, they have played in the NCE first division since and have come close to promotion several times, but never quite made it.

The club will now get to meet some old friends from those years along with clubs they have not met since the days before the old first team left for Wakefield.

Emley have announced that they will be holding an open trial for players who are interested in joining the club at first team level and who are up for the challenge of the NCE Premier.

The trial will take place on Saturday, June 12, 10am-12pm, at St Wilfred’s Catholic High School, Featherstone, WF7 6BD. Anyone planning to attend is asked to send a brief football CV - including name, age, preferred position and past experience - to first team boss Richard Tracey, via email at [email protected]Emley’s academy has also confirmed U18s and U23s trial dates for the 2021-2022 season.

During a successful first season, Emley Academy has had more than 10 players go on to have an opportunity to play with the first team, with some of those players graduating to the senior squad for pre-season.

Any players who wish to attend the next trials must register their interest by completing the form at http://bit.ly/Acad2021.

The U18s trial week will take place week starting July 12. U23s trials will be a week later.

Phase 1 of pre-season will be open to all interested players, allowing them to showcase their talent over two sessions.

This process will include fitness testing, psychological profiling, technically demanding practices and tactically conditioned small and large sided games. Players will be assessed in all aspects of their performance on and off the field.

Successfully selected players will then be invited back for phase two, where they will start to prepare for the beginning of the academy season in September.